February is a special month for UNC Charlotte’s Botanical Gardens. The popular, annual Orchid Sale returns as an in-person event, along with “Ganache in the Gardens.”

This pair of events is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12, and will include special presentations, arts and craft vendors along with the plant sale. Staff-guided tours of Charlotte’s orchid collection will be offered, too.

