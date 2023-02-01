Johnson C. Smith University Receives Nearly $1 Million From American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

During a recent Mecklenburg County Commissioner meeting, Johnson C. Smith University’s Lactation and Doula Program became one of 75 local projects funded with money allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).

The county received $99 million in ARPA funds, which were granted by the federal government to stimulate the economy by providing money for state and local governments to make strategic investments in their communities.

The county commissioners set aside the money for affordable housing and homelessness; childcare and early childhood development; workforce and economic development; and parks, environment and infrastructure.

They also granted $34.2 million for 27 projects focused on behavioral health and health equity, of which JCSU was a recipient of $943,000.

