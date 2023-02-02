Latin-American Charlotte-Based Artists Featured At Queens University

ENGAGE US! Art for Social Change explores the works of Charlotte-based artists and activists of Latin-American descent who work with varied mediums, all of whom have distinct styles and artistic messages which reflect their diverse backgrounds and perspectives. These are artists whose work is informed by their immigrant status and upbringing in homes which synthesized the cultures of their countries of origin with new experiences wrought from the community they’ve found in Charlotte.

Curated by Siu Challons-Lipton, Executive Director of Art, Design & Music in collaboration with Michele Shaul, Director of The Center for Latino Studies Queens University of Charlotte

From February 1 — April 14, 2023

