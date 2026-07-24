Robert Keynton Steps Down From One Of The Most Successful Leadership Roles In Charlotte’s History

Robert Keynton, dean of UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering, has announced his intention to step down from the leadership role and return to the faculty, effective July 1, 2027.

“Rob has dedicated his tenure as dean to ensuring student success, building industry relationships and broadening the scope of engineering research at UNC Charlotte,” said Jennifer Troyer, UNC Charlotte provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “He has shaped the expansion of engineering on our campus. We thank Dean Keynton for his leadership and service.”

Since becoming dean of the W.S. Lee College of Engineering in 2020, Keynton has led the college through a period of growth in student enrollment, philanthropic support and strategic industry and civic partnerships.

Under his leadership, the college doubled first-time-in-college undergraduate enrollment, implemented a common first year experience to increase student success, and improved the rankings of its graduate programs. It also established the nation’s first Super Fab Lab at a public university.

Keynton prioritized philanthropic partnerships that aligned with the college’s priorities. In February, the college announced a transformative legacy gift from Brenda and Graham Siddall to support advanced manufacturing and the Center for Precision Metrology, the top academic center of its kind in North and South America. More recently, a major gift from Craig and Darla Albert established the Albert School of Construction, advancing a new model for construction education focused on the full capital project life cycle.

During Keynton’s tenure, the college strengthened its partnerships with major industry partners. Collaborations with Bobcat Company led to a new student development center and scholarships, while Eli Lilly and Company has supported the Industrial Solutions Lab, powered by Lilly. A partnership with Honeywell resulted in a $10 million investment in workforce development and a state-of-the-art learning complex.

Keynton also supported the creation of distinctive research centers, including the Charlotte AIR Institute — a first-of-its-kind partnership between a major airport and a university — and the BATT CAVE, which focuses on advancing battery technology and autonomous vehicles. He was also the founding president of the UNC Charlotte chapter of the National Academy of Inventors.

“Serving as the dean of the William States Lee College of Engineering has been one of the proudest moments of my career,” Keynton said. “The entire College of Engineering community is amazingly talented, dedicated, collaborative and a true pleasure to work alongside. I look forward to continuing to work with colleagues and partners over the coming year to build on our momentum and drive the College of Engineering forward.”

UNC Charlotte will begin a national search near the start of the fall 2026 semester for a new dean to lead the W.S. Lee College of Engineering.

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