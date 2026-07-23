Central Piedmont Art Exhibitions Open At Harris, Levine, Cato And Harper Campuses
New exhibitions at Harris, Levine, Cato and Harper campuses highlight photography, sculpture, textile art and architecture from regional artists and educators.
Harris Campus
Omar Awadallah: Photography
- Dates: July–Jan. 2027
- Charlotte-based artist Omar Awadallah presents seven photographic works exploring space, craftsmanship and storytelling.
Scott Eagle: Sculptures
- Dates: Thursday, July 16–Friday, Feb. 19, 2027
- East Carolina University professor Scott Eagle presents sculptures that explore memory, mortality and human connection.
Levine Campus
Amy Campbell: The Bridge to Wellness
- Dates: June–Tuesday, December 15
- This large-scale installation invites visitors to walk through a bridge woven from community-contributed messages of hope.
- Created by conceptual artist Amy Campbell, the work focuses on mental health awareness, connection and collective healing.
Cato Campus
AnnaBrooke Greene: Bare Bearings
- Dates: Thursday, July 16–Monday, Jan. 11, 2027
- Greene’s textile-based sculptures examine memory, care and gender through transformed domestic fabrics.
- The exhibition uses deconstructed materials to create contemplative works that explore meaning and personal history.
Harper Campus
William Philemon: Reframing
- Dates: Monday, July 13–Fri., Feb. 12, 2027
- Charlotte architect and Central Piedmont Community College instructor William Philemon presents architectural sketches and drawings.
- The exhibition explores how people experience architecture through movement, traces and everyday occupation.
What to know:
- All exhibitions are free and open to the Central Piedmont Community College community.
- Visit Harris, Levine, Cato and Harper campuses to experience a variety of artistic perspectives throughout the 2026-27 academic year.