Central Piedmont Art Exhibitions Open At Harris, Levine, Cato And Harper Campuses

New exhibitions at Harris, Levine, Cato and Harper campuses highlight photography, sculpture, textile art and architecture from regional artists and educators.

Harris Campus

Omar Awadallah: Photography

Dates: July–Jan. 2027

Charlotte-based artist Omar Awadallah presents seven photographic works exploring space, craftsmanship and storytelling.

Scott Eagle: Sculptures

Dates : Thursday, July 16–Friday, Feb. 19, 2027

Thursday, July 16–Friday, Feb. 19, 2027 East Carolina University professor Scott Eagle presents sculptures that explore memory, mortality and human connection.

Levine Campus

Amy Campbell: The Bridge to Wellness

Dates: June–Tuesday, December 15

This large-scale installation invites visitors to walk through a bridge woven from community-contributed messages of hope.

Created by conceptual artist Amy Campbell, the work focuses on mental health awareness, connection and collective healing.

Cato Campus

AnnaBrooke Greene: Bare Bearings

Dates: Thursday, July 16–Monday, Jan. 11, 2027

Greene’s textile-based sculptures examine memory, care and gender through transformed domestic fabrics.

The exhibition uses deconstructed materials to create contemplative works that explore meaning and personal history.

Harper Campus

William Philemon: Reframing

Dates: Monday, July 13–Fri., Feb. 12, 2027

Charlotte architect and Central Piedmont Community College instructor William Philemon presents architectural sketches and drawings.

presents architectural sketches and drawings. The exhibition explores how people experience architecture through movement, traces and everyday occupation.

What to know:

All exhibitions are free and open to the Central Piedmont Community College community.

Visit Harris, Levine, Cato and Harper campuses to experience a variety of artistic perspectives throughout the 2026-27 academic year.

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