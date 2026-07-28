Erik Byker To Serve As Interim Associate Dean Of Charlotte’s Honors College

The UNC Charlotte Honors College has named Erik Byker interim associate dean, effective Aug. 1. Byker, a professor in the Cato College of Education’s Department of Reading and Elementary Education, will serve a two-year appointment in the role.

Byker succeeds Cindy Gilson, who is returning to the Cato College of Education faculty after serving two years as associate dean of the Honors College. She will return to the Department of Special Education and Child Development, effective Aug. 1.

“Erik’s exceptional experience in teaching, research and student mentorship makes him a great fit for this role,” said Malin Pereira, dean of the Honors College. “He will build on the outstanding work Cindy has done to improve Honors College procedures, ensure high-quality honors courses and pedagogy, and bring organizational clarity to our Honors Research Symposium and All Honors-Graduation and Awards Ceremony. I thank her for her service and will miss her positive energy.”

Byker joined UNC Charlotte in 2014. He teaches courses about global education, instructional design, research methods, and sustainability. He is the founder and co-director of Cato College’s Global-ready Research and Equitable Education in Teaching (GREET) Center. He was among the 2025 recipients of the UNC Board of Governors’ Awards for Teaching Excellence and was the University’s 2024 Bank of America Award for Teaching Excellence recipient.

He holds a doctorate in curriculum, teaching and educational policy from Michigan State University, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Virginia and bachelor’s degrees in elementary education and political science from Dordt University.

As the interim associate dean of the Honors College, Byker will support the daily operations of the University Honors Program and the Honors College.

“I am deeply grateful to Cindy for her leadership and organization during her tenure as associate dean,” Byker said. “I look forward to collaborating with Dean Pereira and the Honors College team to advance the mission of the Honors College for students, faculty and our Charlotte community.”

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