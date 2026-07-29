Central Piedmont Students: Review The Updated Acceptable Use Policy 2.09

Central Piedmont has adopted an updated Acceptable Use Policy (Policy 2.09) that establishes clear expectations for the responsible use of college technology resources, institutional data and artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The policy consolidates several previous technology policies into one framework for today’s digital learning and working environment. It covers cybersecurity, data privacy, accessibility and appropriate AI use while supporting teaching, learning, collaboration and college operations.

What this means for students

Students are expected to use college systems, devices, networks, data and approved software responsibly, securely and in alignment with course and college guidelines.

Acceptable use includes:

Using college technology for coursework, research, learning, communications and other educational purposes.

Using approved AI tools when allowed by course and instructor guidelines.

Limited personal use that does not interfere with responsibilities, overuse resources or violate college policy.

Prohibited use includes:

Entering restricted, confidential or sensitive college information into public or unapproved AI tools.

Sharing passwords, multifactor authentication codes or other login credentials.

Bypassing security controls, accessing systems or data without authorization, or storing college data in unapproved services.

Using college technology for unlawful activities or unauthorized political campaign activities.

Important reminders about AI

AI tools can be valuable resources, but students are responsible for using them appropriately.

Students should:

Follow instructor and course-specific guidance for AI use in assignments and assessments.

Review AI-generated content for accuracy, completeness, bias or outdated information.

Protect personal, student and college data and ensure submitted work meets academic integrity standards.

Learn more

Students are encouraged to review the full Policy 2.09 Acceptable Use Policy to better understand their responsibilities when using college technology resources and AI tools

If you have questions about the policy or the appropriate use of college technology resources, please contact Information Technology Services (ITS).

MORE >>>