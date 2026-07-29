Business Leader Jon Ward Appointed To The Charlotte Board Of Trustees

Jon Ward, a Charlotte manufacturing executive whose career has remained closely tied to his alma mater, has been appointed to the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees, further strengthening the University’s ties to one of its longtime alumni and industry partners.

The appointment, approved Thursday, July 23, by the UNC System Board of Governors, places Ward on the University’s governing board through June 30, 2027. He will complete the remainder of the term previously held by Hugh McColl.

Ward, who earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from UNC Charlotte in 1994, serves as chief executive officer of Ward Vessel and Exchanger, the Charlotte-based manufacturer of ASME Code pressure vessels and heat exchangers founded by his family in 1982. Since assuming leadership of the company, he has overseen its continued growth in specialty alloy fabrication while emphasizing mentorship, operational excellence and workforce development in an industry increasingly focused on cultivating the next generation of skilled manufacturing professionals.

His appointment reflects years of engagement with UNC Charlotte beyond the classroom. Ward has served on the William States Lee College of Engineering Industry Advisory Board, helping strengthen connections between academic programs and the manufacturing sector. Through Ward Vessel and Exchanger’s partnership with the college’s Super Fab Lab, he also has supported experiential learning opportunities that give engineering students direct exposure to advanced manufacturing technologies and fabrication techniques.

Earlier this year, Ward’s longstanding commitment to the University was recognized with the William States Lee College of Engineering Outstanding Alumni Award. He also was elected to the UNC Charlotte Foundation Board, further expanding his leadership role in advancing the University’s mission and strategic priorities.

“Jon’s commitment to UNC Charlotte has been evident for years through his leadership and engagement with the Lee College of Engineering,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “I am pleased to welcome him to the Board of Trustees and look forward to his expanding contributions in this new role. As an accomplished business leader and proud alumnus, Jon brings valuable perspective and a deep belief in preparing students to lead and succeed.”

Outside the University, Ward is a prominent voice in American manufacturing. He serves on several corporate and industry boards and has become an advocate for strengthening domestic manufacturing through innovation, leadership development and workforce investment. He also hosts Forged in Focus, a podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders, engineers and innovators about the future of manufacturing.

Ward’s appointment comes as UNC Charlotte continues to deepen its relationships with business and industry leaders, particularly in engineering and advanced manufacturing, sectors that play a central role in the Charlotte region’s economy. His experience leading a family-owned manufacturing company, coupled with decades of involvement at the University, positions him to contribute both practical industry insight and an alumnus’s perspective as the Board of Trustees helps guide UNC Charlotte’s continued growth.

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