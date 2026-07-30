Charlotte Confers Over 1,100 Degrees And Certificates At The 2026 Summer Commencement

UNC Charlotte will hold its summer commencement for 2026 graduates Friday, Aug. 7, in Dale F. Halton Arena in the Barnhardt Student Activity Center.

During the ceremony, the University will confer more than 1,100 degrees and certificates at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels. Graduates represent 13 countries, 23 states, 63 North Carolina counties and range in age from 18 to 62.

Hal N. West-Page, who will receive a doctor of philosophy in applied mathematics, will give the commencement address; Imani C. Tisdale, exercise science, will serve as bell ringer; and Carol Higham, teaching professor emeritus, will serve as university marshal.

Important Commencement Reminders

Graduating students are required to have a UNC Charlotte student ID card or mobile ID to enter the graduation area. Students without a valid UNC Charlotte ID card should follow instructions to download a mobile ID.

to download a mobile ID. A clear bag policy will be enforced at Halton Arena, and umbrellas, balloons, noisemakers, posters, banners and flags are not allowed in the facility.

will be enforced at Halton Arena, and umbrellas, balloons, noisemakers, posters, banners and flags are not allowed in the facility. Volunteers are still needed for all ceremonies for guest and graduate assistance. Register to volunteer.

Parking and Transportation

PaTS will implement temporary service changes to accommodate parking and transportation needs for summer commencement on Friday, Aug. 7.

The following decks/lots will close at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, to prepare for Commencement parking: West Deck, Union Deck, Cone Decks 1 and 2, SAC South Lot and SAC North Lot and Lots 7 and 7A.

Parking at East Deck, South Village Deck or North Deck is recommended for those not attending commencement.

A shuttle will run between the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel and Craver Road. Transportation will also be provided from the UNC Charlotte Main light rail station.

Niner Transit will operate two Silver and two Green buses. Paratransit will operate an on-demand service.

Please reach out to Parking and Transportation Services at 704-687-0161 or pats@charlotte.edu with any questions.

MORE >>>