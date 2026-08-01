While Honoring Liston Hall, JCSU Continues Its Commitment To Growth And Student Success

By DR. CHERYL BUTLER BRAYBOY

Johnson C. Smith University begins a new chapter in its storied history as the demolition of Liston Hall officially gets underway. For generations, Liston Hall served as a residence for Golden Bulls and holds a special place in the memories of thousands of alumni, students, faculty, and staff.

While the University bids farewell to a building that has been part of the campus landscape for decades, this moment represents more than the end of an era—it symbolizes JCSU’s continued commitment to growth, innovation, and student success.

“Liston Hall has been an important part of the student experience and campus history,” said President Valerie Kinloch. “As we honor the memories created within its walls, we also look toward the future with excitement and purpose. This milestone reflects our commitment to providing facilities and experiences that support the next generation of JCSU students.”

Named in honor of former president, Dr. Hardy Liston, Liston Hall was constructed in 1962 during a transformative period of growth and renewal at Johnson C. Smith University. Fueled by the support of The Duke Endowment and the visionary leadership of University officials, the campus experienced significant expansion and modernization—a season of progress that mirrors the exciting developments taking place at JCSU today.

When Liston Hall first opened, it served as a residence hall for women, providing a home for generations of female Golden Bulls. As the University’s housing needs evolved over the decades, the residence hall welcomed men, accommodating 148 students. The 35,000-square-foot building featured double-occupancy rooms and became a place where friendships were forged, leaders emerged, and countless memories were made.

For Wanda Foy Burroughs, Class of 1973 and Director of Alumni Relations, Liston Hall was much more than a residence hall—it was the place where lifelong friendships were formed and young women discovered who they were becoming.

“I stayed in Liston Hall for two years. I am a little saddened to see it go because I have precious memories there,” Burroughs said. “I matured during my Liston years. I became a woman there, surrounded by sisters—young, ambitious women who were destined for greatness. I made friends for life in Liston Hall through late-night conversations and afternoon study sessions. We prepared for life’s great adventure. The friendships I made in Liston are lifelong. My roommates and dorm mates have become my sisters.”

For Calvin Banks, a distinguished alumnus – Class of 1969 – and veteran JCSU grants officer in the Division of Institutional Advancement, the memories from the early days of Liston are vivid. Male students would wait patiently in the lobby for women residents to come downstairs.

“As a male student, I found the lobby of Liston Hall to be somewhat daunting. As you entered, you were confronted by a dormitory directress who demanded to know why you were there,” Banks recalled.

“You explained that you were there to call on a particular young lady. The directress would then page the young lady, informing her that she had a visitor in the lobby. Then the wait began. Is she coming down? Will she send her roommate down with some excuse? What are the other students already seated in the lobby thinking? Then, she appears and all is right in the world.”

Banks has many fond memories of the “Liston Hall Experience,” that helped inform his four years as an undergraduate. He sees today’s demolition as a necessary culminative moment for Liston.

“I toured Liston a little more than a year ago and found that the years had not been kind. So, demolition and rebirth are, I believe, necessary and logical next steps. Thanks for the memories.”

Though saying goodbye is bittersweet, Burroughs believes the University’s future hinges on the power of innovation.

“While I am saddened by the thought of losing Liston, I think the demolition is necessary now,” she said. “It is the only way we will grow as a university. Tear it down and build something new for the next generation.”

The removal of Liston Hall paves the way for future campus improvements that align with the University’s vision for a New Era of Excellence . As plans continue to advance, the University remains focused on creating transformational spaces that enhance student life, strengthen community, and support academic achievement.

University Communications and Marketing will document this historic occasion through photographs and video, preserving this significant milestone in JCSU history for future generations.

To the countless Golden Bulls who called Liston Hall home: thank you for the memories, traditions, friendships, and stories that will forever remain a part of Johnson C. Smith University.

Once a home for generations of students, Liston Hall will always remain a cherished chapter in the JCSU story.

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