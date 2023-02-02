JCSU Student/Professor Team Presents Research At International Academic Forum

While some faculty and students at Johnson C. Smith University spent their winter break home with family celebrating the holidays, Criminology major Alexis Lawson ’23 flew to Hawaii with Dr. Anita Bledsoe-Gardner, professor of Criminology, to present collaborative research at the International Academic Forum (IAFOR[BSD1]) Conference.

The project is called “Collaborative and Reflective Learning: Creating Synergistic Scholars and Scholarships at an Urban HBCU.”

Lawson’s side of the presentation focused on research she’s collecting for her senior paper, which dives into the issue of white supremacy in America.

With so many students sharing this sentiment, Bledsoe-Gardner wanted to see how professors could create new spaces where students could expand upon dynamic research concepts like Lawson’s to create opportunities for synergistic scholarship.

“This project was collaborative and reflective,” Bledsoe-Gardner said. “It discusses how we can use interdisciplinary activities across the University to create a space for students to foster scholarship while we promote learning. Students like Alexis are making transformative changes in this field.”

