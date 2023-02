Six distinguished alumni will be honored by the College of Arts + Architecture at its ninth annual celebration of alumni achievement scheduled for 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 30, in the Anne R. Belk Theater in Robinson Hall for the Performing Arts.

This year’s honorees are David R. Ravin ’94, architecture; Banks Wilson ’01, art and art history; Rodrigo and Wendy Jiménez ’19, dance; Troy Conn ’02, music; and Jack Taggart ’84, theatre.

