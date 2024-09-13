JCSU’s Dr. Valerie Kinloch Inspires Like No Other

It was standing room only in the Jane M. Smith Memorial Church Thursday as more than 400 freshmen packed the pews for the annual Freshman Convocation.

The class of 2028, the largest class of freshmen admitted to the University since before the COVID-19 pandemic, cemented their commitment to studying at the institution during this traditional service.

“Here at JCSU we ignite learning, we inspire change and dreams, and we cultivate all of our students to become all they want to be,” said Dr. Valerie Kinloch ’96, convocation speaker and 15th president of Johnson C. Smith University. “We are here for you. We are here to pour into you, we believe in you, and we believe the best is yet to come.”

Kinloch thought back fondly on the day she once sat in the same pews now filled with members of the class of 2028. Her parents grew up in the segregated South and faced several barriers to becoming who they wanted to be. But Kinloch’s late father always told her stories that inspired hope.

“There’s always hope to be seen and victories to be won,” she said. “If our souls are meant to do this work, ain’t nothing gonna stop us.”

Kinloch said she talks to her mother every day, and she feels the fear that her mother has for her. Not fear that she won’t get an opportunity, but fear due to an ongoing assault on Blackness.

Around the United States and even in North Carolina, governments and institutions of higher learning are banning DEI efforts meant to bolster the inclusivity of people of color in the workplace and sociocultural landscapes.

“She sees and I understand the history of abuse toward people of color in this country,” said Kinloch, who is a diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging expert. “But I also understand that we have this chapel filled with students who want to be here, faculty and staff who want to see them succeed and a president who set where those students are sitting decades ago unsure if I could do it.”

“Here at JCSU, we want to encourage passion, learning, and love,” she added. “We don’t want you to think of your time at JCSU as an experience. It’ll be a revolution.”

Kinloch ended her speech by encouraging Miss JCSU Jessica McDonald ’25 and Mister JCSU Kameron Sanders ’25 to share words of encouragement with the freshman class.

McDonald said she encourages students to step out of their comfort zones and take opportunities that challenge them. Sanders echoed her sentiments with familiar adages.

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress,” said Sanders. “There is no change without a challenge.”

Prior to the address, SGA President Justin Nixon ’25 commended the students for wanting better for themselves and taking the appropriate steps to secure a better future for themselves with an education from JCSU.

“Dream big for a brighter future,” said Nixon. “Never let the perceptions of struggles of yesterday hold back your promises for tomorrow.”

Students in the audience were touched by the stories and advice offered by Kinloch and other student leaders.

“Hearing the story of Dr. Kinloch was one of the most important things I heard during convocation,” said Jayden Hollis. “She spoke about her inspiration from her father to chase after whatever dreams you have.”

Hollis is a young entrepreneur licensed barber and first-year student at JCSU from Columbia, S.C. The communication arts major wants to be an audio engineer and compose scores for Hollywood movies when he graduates. Like many freshman students, Hollins has big dreams and a plan to reach them one class, one grade, and one semester at a time.

Other students came to JCSU from outside of the United States. Rihan Price, a former national junior champion in the 400-meter hurdles from Barbados, is a proud first-year student at JCSU and a member of the JCSU track team.

“When I did my research, I liked the culture and the opportunities at JCSU,” said Price. “I was drawn by the business program here. Today, I learned that it is okay to step outside of my comfort zone as an international student.”

With the support of her family, including her father Ryan Price, mom Felicia Patrick, granny and stepmom, Rihan plans to use her JCSU education to build a career in international business.

“Academically my goal is to finish the academic term with a 3.8 or higher,” she said.

The convocation also featured the melodious musings of the JCSU Concert Choir, accompanied by the JCSU Brass Ensemble under the direction of Mr. Frank Williams ’71 and the advisement of Dr. Tomisha Price-Brock.

Students received their honor cord and the ceremonial JCSU pin after reciting the JCSU Honor Code. Congratulations were in order for the Office of Admissions for their work in admitting a record number of students to the University.

The event ended with a singing of the Loyalty Song and a reception in the New Science Center’s Truist Atrium.

