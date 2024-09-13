Queens University Adds New Faculty With A Commitment To Excellence

As the fall semester kicks off, Queens University is thrilled to announce the addition of talented new faculty members to its academic community. These distinguished educators bring a wealth of expertise and experience to Queens, further enriching its commitment to providing transformative educational experiences for its students.

“We are thrilled to welcome our newest faculty members to the Queens community,” said Sarah Fatherly, Ph.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Their diverse backgrounds and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly enrich our academic environment and inspire our students. We are confident that they will make significant contributions to our campus and foster a more vibrant learning experience for our students.”

New faculty members include:

Jany A. Cabezas, M.S. joins the College of Arts and Sciences as an instructor of biology. This semester, Cabezas will teach courses in anatomy and physiology and a general education course in the university’s interdisciplinary learning community program. A dedicated and innovative educator, Cabezas most recently served as a medical associate instructor at Indiana University School of Medicine in Bloomington, Indiana. With experience teaching a diverse range of students, from medical students to undergraduates and international learners, Cabezas is excited to transition from large lecture halls to smaller, more intimate learning environments. She believes this approach will allow her to connect with students on a personal level and tailor her instruction to their individual needs. Cabezas is eager to explore the natural beauty of Charlotte and is looking forward to collaborating with her colleagues and students in a supportive environment. Her goal is to inspire students to develop a deep appreciation for the human body and to equip them with the knowledge and skills to apply their understanding in various contexts.

Davis Carter, Ph.D. joins the College of Arts and Sciences as a visiting assistant professor. This semester, Carter will be teaching geospatial analysis and introduction to biological writing. A seasoned wildlife disease ecologist, Carter most recently served as a postdoctoral fellow at Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland. His expertise in wildlife disease ecology, coupled with his enthusiasm for teaching, will undoubtedly inspire students to explore the fascinating world of biology. A Charlotte native, Carter is thrilled to be returning home and has been impressed by the growth and development of the Meyers Park area. He hopes to spark students’ curiosity and encourage them to think critically and creatively.

Colleen Dunham, RN, FNP joins the Presbyterian School of Nursing as a nursing instructor. This semester, Dunham will be teaching pediatrics and health assessment. Most recently she served as a nursing learning lab coordinator at Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri. Her background as a family nurse practitioner in urgent care and emergency medicine provides her with a unique perspective on patient care. She is excited to work in a smaller, more intimate setting at Queens, where students feel comfortable asking questions and exploring their learning. Dunham is most looking forward to becoming deeply involved in the Queens community, getting to know the student body, and interacting with new people. She hopes to inspire students to pursue nursing as a rewarding and fulfilling profession, emphasizing that while nursing can be challenging, it is undoubtedly worth the effort.

Sveinn Einarsson, Ph.D. joins the College of Arts and Sciences as an assistant professor of biology. Formerly a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Florida, Einarsson will teach cellular and molecular biology courses at Queens this fall. He’s looking forward to working in a smaller classroom setting and values collaboration and engagement with students. His goal is to equip them with practical skills that will benefit them in their future academic pursuits. When asked about his new home in Charlotte, Einarsson expressed enthusiasm for the city’s vibrant atmosphere and its proximity to both the mountains and the beach.

Christopher Garcia, Ph.D. joins the Knight School of Communication as an assistant professor of sports media. This semester, Garcia will teach sports communication and global communications. Prior to joining Queens, he taught at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, and served as a graduate research assistant at Florida State University, contributing to research projects in various areas of communication studies. Garcia is particularly excited about the opportunity to collaborate closely with students and believes this personalized approach will enhance their learning experience and prepare them for success in their future careers. He is enthusiastic about the vibrant and diverse sports scene in Charlotte and sees great potential for students to apply their studies in the field of sports media and management. Garcia hopes to instill in students an appreciation for the rich history of sports and the diverse professional opportunities available both locally and internationally.

Paula McDonald, M.A.’16, NCIDQ, RID-NC joins the College of Arts and Sciences as an assistant professor of design. A proud alumna of Queens, McDonald will share her expertise in the fundamentals of interior design and human environments. With a proven track record of success in the industry, McDonald is passionate about teaching and has served as an adjunct professor at multiple institutions. She embodies the Queens motto, “Not to be served, but to serve,” by returning to the university to inspire and educate the next generation of talented designers.

Dawn M. Norwood, Ph.D. joins the Blair College of Health as an associate professor of sport management. Previously at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois, Norwood is excited to return to Charlotte, where she once resided, and teach in a smaller classroom setting. With a passion for both education and research, Norwood values the opportunity to connect with her students on a deeper level and create innovative curriculum. She is excited about Charlotte’s vibrant sports scene because it offers students ample opportunities for hands-on experience through internships and practicums. Norwood emphasizes the importance of professionalism and networking in the field of sport management and encourages her students to take advantage of volunteer opportunities to build their careers.

David A. Reppenhagen, Ph.D. joins the McColl School of Business as an assistant professor of accounting. A seasoned accounting professor with over 15 years of experience, Reppenhagen will be teaching both principles of accounting and intermediate accounting this semester. Before joining Queens, he taught at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Prior to his academic career, Reppenhagen worked as a senior auditor at Ernst & Young, LLP. He is passionate about helping students develop a strong foundation in accounting and understand its practical applications. He believes that accounting is a challenging but rewarding field with numerous career opportunities. Through his teaching, Reppenhagen aims to equip students with the critical thinking skills they need to succeed in their academic and professional endeavors.

Peter D. Smith, B.A., M.S.N., RN, CNE joins the Presbyterian School of Nursing as an instructor of nursing. Smith is a seasoned nursing educator with extensive experience in curriculum development, program administration, and clinical practice. He has held leadership roles at multiple institutions, most recently serving as nursing program director at Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, Missouri. Smith is committed to student-centered learning and has a proven track record of achieving high-quality outcomes in nursing education. Upon joining the Queens community, Smith was immediately impressed by the sense of belonging and professionalism. He is particularly excited to return to the classroom and engage with students in a hands-on learning environment. This is Smith’s first time in Charlotte, and he is eager to explore the Queen City and contribute to the nursing program.

Erin Taylor, B.S.N.’07, RN, MSN joins the Presbyterian School of Nursing as an instructor of nursing. This semester, Taylor will be teaching a course on transitioning into professional practice and a medical-surgical clinical rotation. A Queens alumna, she most recently served as a faculty member at Colorado Northwestern Community College in Craig, Colorado. With a strong background in adult health, Taylor has worked as a registered nurse in critical care, medical-surgical, and neuro-trauma settings. Passionate about education, she is excited to return to Queens and give back to the school that prepared her for her nursing career. Taylor shared her enthusiasm for returning to Charlotte, a city that has grown significantly since her graduation, and expressed her eagerness to share the lessons learned from her nursing adventures with students.

Kyle Thomson, Ph.D. joins the College of Arts and Sciences as an assistant professor of Spanish. Joining us from the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, Georgia, Thomson is excited to connect with students in a smaller classroom setting and contribute to the vibrant Queens community. A newcomer to Charlotte, Thomson is eager to explore the Queen City and build relationships with colleagues and students. He emphasizes the importance of language learning, highlighting the city’s growing international business sector and the personal benefits of expanding one’s worldview. Thomson believes that studying a second language fosters critical thinking, cultural awareness, and personal growth.

