Charlotte Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference 2024-25 Schedule

Going into the first year under head coach Tomekia Reed, Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball has released the non-conference portion of their 2024-25 schedule. The slate includes 11 games, five of them inside Halton Arena and six away contests.

“I am thrilled about the recruiting class and returning players that are on the roster to begin my era as head coach,” said Reed. “This team is built of experience, toughness, resilience, excitement, winners and exemplifying great character. They embody everything I am as a person. This will be a very competitive and determined team. They understand how important year one is, and I am ready to get to work with them.”

Charlotte opens the campaign at home on November 4th versus Presbyterian, the first of five Big South teams they will meet this season. Later that week, the Niners will play host to in-state ACC opponent Wake Forest on November 7th who Charlotte defeated 69-58 last season in Winston-Salem.

EARLY SEASON TEST

November 12th, the Niners will travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State. The Buckeyes went 26-6 a year ago and earned the second seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to seventh seed Duke in the second round. Despite losing leading scorer Jacy Sheldon (17.8 PPG), OSU returns Cotie McMahon (14.4 PPG) who was second on the team and represented Team USA in the 2024 FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. It will be the second match-up between the two schools in the series’ history.

BIG SOUTH

Following Ohio State, Charlotte will begin a stretch of facing three consecutive opponents from the Big South: at UNC Asheville (Nov. 15), and at home versus Charleston Southern (Nov. 18) and Gardner Webb (Nov. 21).

THANKSGIVING IN MIAMI

Charlotte will face Miami, their second game against the ACC and third versus a high major opponent, on the Friday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29). Quinnipiac/Southeastern Louisiana will be the final game of the Thanksgiving tournament for the Niners on December 1st.

FINAL STRETCH

After the Miami tourney, the Niners have three games remaining on their non-conference schedule before American Athletic Conference play begins. CLT will travel to Macon, Georgia on December 5th to face Mercer who they defeated 65-58 last season in Halton. As part of education day, Charlotte will host Winthrop at 11:30 a.m. on December 16th.

BATTLE FOR THE 704 CUP

To wrap up the non-conference slate, Charlotte will meet Davidson in the Battle for the 704 Cup on December 21st. CLT has won six of the last 10 matchups.

