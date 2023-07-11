Through Vision Boards, JCSU Gets A Major Facelift

Johnson C. Smith University’s more than 150-year-old campus is getting a facelift this summer as the Department of Facilities rolls out upgrades in academic, athletic, administrative and residential buildings across campus.

The initiative, spearheaded by Director of Facilities Erna Perkins-Jones, began nearly three years ago when she stepped into her role.

“When I started, I made vision boards and shared what campus could look like with our executive cabinet and the Board of Trustees,” she said. “I told them we may not be able to do it all at once, but we can do it in phases. So, we managed everything from a life-safety prospective to learn what needed to be fixed immediately to ensure the safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

MORE >>>