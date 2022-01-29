Top 10 Best Online Bachelor Degree Programs In North Carolina
According to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 rankings, the best online bachelor degree program in North Carolina goes through Raleigh. “North Carolina State University, a public institution, has been offering online bachelor’s degree programs since 2006-2007. All of the online classes are recorded and archived so students can access lecture material at their convenience.”
UNC Charlotte is ranked #2.
