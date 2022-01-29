Fine Arts Scholarship Opening For Central Piedmont Community College Student

The Paul J. Koehnke Fine Arts Scholarship is open to any current Central Piedmont Community College student studying music, visual arts, dance, or theater, and specifically those pursuing an Associate in Fine Arts.

Application deadline is March 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. For more information or application related questions, please contact Nancy Taylor at 828-438-7105.

http://blogs.cpcc.edu/cpcctoday/2022/01/25/the-paul-j-koehnke-fine-arts-scholarship/