A new book, “Rooted Jazz Dance,” published this month by University Press of Florida includes a chapter, Valuing Cultural Context and Style: Strategies for Teaching Traditional Jazz Dance from the Inside Out, by UNC Charlotte Associate Professor of Dance Karen Hubbard. Hubbard, a former dancer on the 1960’s hit television show “Hullaboo,” has danced on Broadway, television, and film, and is a noted jazz dance scholar.

