UNC Charlotte Presents Princeton University Professor And Author Judith Weisenfeld

The 2022 installment of the Loy. H. Witherspoon Lecture in Religious Studies at UNC Charlotte will feature Judith Weisenfeld, the Agate Brown and George L. Collord Professor of Religion at Princeton University. Weisenfeld is the author of several publications, including “New World A-Coming: Black Religion and Racial Identity during the Great Migration,” which won the 2017 Albert J. Raboteau Book Prize for the Best Book in Africana Religions. She is also the editor of Religion & American Culture.

This annual event is presented by the UNC Charlotte Department of Religious Studies.

More …