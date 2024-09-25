Transportation Employer Meet & Greet At Central Piedmont
Looking for a career in the transportation industry? The Central Piedmont Community College Transportation Systems Department and Career Services are hosting an Employer Meet & Greet, and it’s the perfect chance to explore job opportunities!
- Merancas Campus: Wed., Sept. 25, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Levine Campus: Wed., Oct. 16, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- What to Bring: Your resume—opportunities are available in various departments, so students from all disciplines are encouraged to attend!
Don’t miss your chance to network with employers and explore careers in transportation!