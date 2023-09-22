U.S. News & World Report Names Charlotte Among Best Public Universities

For the first time in its history, UNC Charlotte has achieved a coveted position among the nation’s top 100 public universities, according to the 2024 U.S. News & World Report Best College rankings.

The new national ranking also places Charlotte as one of the fastest-rising institutions in the nation, climbing 41 spots overall.

“With our largest-ever class of first-time college students this fall, rising enrollment overall and now our best national rankings, there is much to celebrate here at Charlotte,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “However, this is just the beginning as we pursue a bold vision as one of this nation’s great public research universities. Through innovative student success initiatives, Charlotte has made significant strides over the past decade, with rising graduation and retention rates, work that is continuing. It’s exciting to see Charlotte being recognized for the work we’re doing to help students of all backgrounds succeed.”

