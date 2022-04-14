UNC Charlotte #1 In North Carolina Awarding Bachelor’s Degrees To Latinx Students

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber is now among a select group of higher education leaders to join Excelencia in Education’s Presidents for Latino Student Success based upon the University’s history of outreach and program support leading to Latinx student success. Charlotte is the only four-year university in North Carolina to be a member. “Charlotte is a top choice for Latinx students, and our enrollment of Latinx students exceeds all four-year colleges and universities in the state,” said Gaber. “In fact, UNC Charlotte is the No. 1 institution in North Carolina in awarding bachelor’s degrees to Latinx students.

MORE …