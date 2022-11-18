UNC Charlotte Alumnus Gets His Name On The School Of Architecture

The UNC Charlotte School of Architecture has a new name, and its program will receive unprecedented support, thanks to a generous gift from alumnus David R. Ravin ’94. The gift will enhance the architectural program through supporting student opportunities such as study abroad, enhancing the visibility of the school and developing programs in innovative housing and development practices.

“I’m grateful to David Ravin for his generosity in supporting architecture students, now and for generations to come,” said UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “His gift will strengthen and expand the quality and significance of design education at UNC Charlotte.”

