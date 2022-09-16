UNC Charlotte Among Best In The Nation For Diversity And Inclusion

UNC Charlotte has been recognized among the best in the nation for its outstanding diversity and inclusion efforts. The University is a recipient of the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

“The HEED Award acknowledges UNC Charlotte’s long-standing commitment to be a place where students, faculty and staff of all backgrounds and experiences succeed academically and professionally,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “This accomplishment reaffirms our intention to advance inclusive excellence campuswide and encourages us to continue our efforts as we live our guiding commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Last year, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion was established to lead efforts to create and sustain a campus culture where all students, faculty, staff and visitors feel welcome and valued. Brandon L. Wolfe is the University’s inaugural chief diversity officer and associate vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, a cabinet-level position that reports to Gaber.

“UNC Charlotte has worked hard for a long time to further diversity, equity and inclusion within and beyond our campus borders,” he said. “Our first HEED Award provides inspiration to continue toward our goal of becoming a national model for others to follow.”

