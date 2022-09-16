49er Democracy Experience Offers Non-Partisan Platform To Engage Civic Life

The 2022 election season is underway. For the UNC Charlotte community, the 49er Democracy Experience offers a dynamic, nonpartisan platform for learning about and engaging in civic life. The 49er Democracy Experience involves students in local, state and national elections through voter registration, voter education and voter mobilization. It is made up of a committee of stakeholders from across campus whose members develop the University’s strategic approach to campus-wide student voting initiatives.

