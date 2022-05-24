UNC Charlotte Announces Its Athletics Facilities Master Vision

The Charlotte 49ers Athletics Department has announced its EverGreen Athletics Facilities Master Vision, which will integrate into UNC Charlotte’s overall campus master plan that is being updated. EverGreen includes substantial upgrades to existing facilities as well as the construction of new spaces to enhance the overall development of its entire program. “As the University embarks upon an overall campus master planning process, the athletics master vision will be a key component of it,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “This ambitious plan is reflective of the upward trajectory of UNC Charlotte’s athletics program which is, for many of our constituents, the ‘front porch’ of the University. We are committed to providing an experience for our students, alumni and fans that mirrors the excellence embodied throughout UNC Charlotte — in our academics, research, community engagement and every other facet of what we do.”

MORE …