UNC Charlotte Appoints Interim Associate Vice Chancellor

Doug Lape, director of parking and transportation services, has been appointed interim associate vice chancellor for business services effective Thursday, Sept. 1. This will be an interim assignment to ensure stability during leadership transition. The University anticipates a subsequent recruitment for the associate vice chancellor for business services position in the beginning of the 2023 calendar year.

“Doug’s experience and strong collaboration skills will be of great value to the Business Services Department and our campus,” said Rich Amon, vice chancellor for business affairs.

