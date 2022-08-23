Charlotte Women’s Golf Hosts First-Ever Tournament

Charlotte women’s golf will play in 11 tournaments during the 2022-23 season which includes hosting the first-ever tournament in program history this fall. Head coach Ryan Ashburn announced the full schedule — highlighting this season’s events will be a home tournament at Cabarrus Country Club in late October, after a season-opening event out west, a fall-ending trip to Mexico and spring-opening tournament in Las Vegas.



“I’m really excited about this year,” began Ashburn. “I truly believe between our four returners and four newcomers, we have created depth within our team that allows us to compete at the highest level. Our goal has always been to compete against the best teams in the country and I feel this schedule gives us that opportunity.”

