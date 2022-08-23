UNC Charlotte Quality Of Life Explorer Updated

The Quality of Life Explorer — Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s source for more than 80 interactively mapped variables about the economy, environment, demographics and more — has been updated with new information allowing you to explore our community.

The Quality of Life Explorer maps are free to use. They include explanatory context and additional resources, and can be embedded on external websites. The Explorer is produced and created by the city of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute.

MORE …