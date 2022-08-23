Queens University VP Co-Authors Preeminent COVID Research Study

Rich Majerus, vice president for planning and strategy at Queens University of Charlotte, was asked by researchers from the Center for Immunology and Inflammatory Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School to explore why some people have an advantage or a disadvantage when it comes to the severity of a COVID infection. That query resulted in a scientific study, co-authored by Majerus, and published in the Science Immunology journal.

“My role was focused on the data analysis,” Majerus said. “I don’t claim to understand all of the nuance having to do with immunology or the complexities of the immune system but as a data scientist, I can help people answer challenging questions using modern, analytical methodologies.”

MORE …