UNC Charlotte Architecture Professor Receives $1 Million Grant

A major grant from the National Science Foundation will fund the next stage of Professor of Architecture Kyoung Hee Kim’s development of a high-performing window system that reduces building energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. The Small Business Innovation Research Phase II grant is Kim’s third NSF grant in support of her decade-long research into incorporating screens of microalgae into biochromic windows.

“I have been contacted for a few potential installation sites, including museums, residential buildings, commercial office and industry spaces,” Kim said. “Real-world installation requires rigorous testing and vetting processes before actual operations, and this NSF grant allows us to continue that next round of R&D activities. Our end goal is to be able to mass produce the system with an attractive cost for wide users and to obtain performance certificates from government authorized agencies.”

