Central Piedmont’s First Fall Graduation Ceremony

Central Piedmont Community College is hosting its first fall graduation ceremony Tuesday, December 13, at 10 a.m. If any students and their advisors have determined last semester of classes status and those students are ready to graduate with a college degree or diploma, these students can apply now for fall graduation through MyCollege (requires login).

After graduation applications are received, graduation analysts will send graduating students additional information on other actions they will need to take (it may take 2-4 weeks to process and review applications). If any students are eligible for graduation after application, they will also receive an email from “MarchingOrder” noreply@marchingorder.com to register for the ceremony.

