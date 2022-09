Central Piedmont Community College’s next blood drive is on September 15 and will involve all campus locations. All donors will receive a $20 eGift Card, a OneBlood T-shirt, and socks.

When: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: All Central Piedmont Campuses

How: Appointments are strongly encouraged by signing up in advance. Select your campus location, and choose an available time to sign-up.

