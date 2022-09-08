Popular Queens University Chaplain’s Departure Bittersweet

When Joey Haynes ’11 arrived at Queens University of Charlotte as the Chapel Seminary Intern in 2016, he was eager to reconnect with the campus and community that he had grown so fond of during his years as an undergrad. Now, more than 6 years later, his promotion to university chaplain and director of the Davies Center for Faith and Outreach has made him a well-known influence in the lives of many students and a key contributor to the prominence of spiritual life at Queens.

In a bittersweet farewell, Haynes announced his resignation effective Sept. 2 as university chaplain.

