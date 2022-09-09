UNC Charlotte’s Turner School of Accountancy Gets An Expert Director

Scott D. Vandervelde, Ph.D., has joined UNC Charlotte as director of the Turner School of Accountancy in the Belk College of Business. A notable expert in the accounting field, Vandervelde brings a wealth of teaching, research and leadership experience from 20 years in academia. An accomplished researcher in auditing judgment and decision-making processes, Vandervelde has published papers in several of the top academic journals, most notably The Accounting Review, Contemporary Accounting Research, Accounting, Organizations and Society and Auditing: A Journal of Practice & Theory. Professionally, Vandervelde worked for the accounting firm Arthur Andersen for three years before entering higher education.

“Scott is eager to connect with students, faculty and alumni and leverage the expertise of our Accounting Advisory Board members,” Belk College Dean Jennifer Troyer said. “He is well positioned to develop and advance our accounting programs and partnerships and maintain AACSB accreditation for the school, consistent with our commitment to being a leader in higher education in the Charlotte region.”

