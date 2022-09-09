Forbes Ranks UNC Charlotte Among Best Employers In North Carolina

UNC Charlotte has been named to “America’s Best Employers by State” list by Forbes. The University ranked 44 out of the top 100 employers in North Carolina, ahead of organizations such as Compass Group, Lowes and Bank of America.

“This survey by Forbes demonstrates what many of us are feeling — UNC Charlotte is a great place to work,” Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees and the intentional efforts on behalf of campus leaders, faculty and staff to build a thriving culture.”

In February, Forbes ranked UNC Charlotte one of its top mid-size employers, the only higher-education institution in North Carolina on the list.

