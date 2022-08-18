UNC Charlotte Chancellor Reports A New Sense Of Pride Among The 49er Community

A highlight of this year’s University Convocation, the event that traditionally kicks off the start of a new academic year, was the elevation of Charlotte’s high-impact learning experiences. At Wednesday’s launch of the fall 2022 semester — with faculty and staff in attendance in person as well as virtually — Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber applauded campuswide efforts to advance a culture that prioritizes and promotes student success.

“As we move forward with the initiatives in the University’s strategic plan, ‘Shaping What’s Next,’ let’s be intentional about creating a culture that provides students the education they need but that also helps them thrive,” said Gaber.

MORE …