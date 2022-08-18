Wingate University Student Athlete Killed By Train

Wingate Bulldogs basketball player, Kyle Honore, was hit by a train near campus and killed, according to Wingate University officials.

Honore was struck by a train near the university’s entrance at 10:45pm and died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police report the incident is under investigation.

In a statement released by Wingate University, President Dr. Rhett Brown said, “It’s hard to reconcile the loss of Kyle Honore with the hopeful beginnings of a new academic year. To Kyle’s family, teammates and friends, we grieve your loss and we pray for your care and well-being during this difficult time. At moments like these, we are reminded that life is both precious and fleeting. We can and should honor Kyle’s memory by doing all we can to look out for, and care for, each other.”