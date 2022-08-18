Charlotte Leaders Gift Queens University Athletics $2 Million

Queens has much to celebrate as the Royals make their Division I debut in the women’s soccer home opener this week. On campus, excitement for the university’s first competition since joining the ASUN Conference is matched only by the university’s athletic fundraising momentum. Several Charlotte leaders have already stepped up to support the university’s move to Division I with $2 million in philanthropic contributions. Since the transition to NCAA Division I was announced, philanthropic support for Queens’ athletic programs has tripled, with signs of even more growth on the horizon.

MORE …