Central Piedmont Accepting Applications For Racial Justice Fellows Program

Central Piedmont Community College is now accepting applications for the Central Piedmont Racial Justice Fellows Program for the 2022-2023 academic year. CPCC will be hiring/engaging four Central Piedmont Racial Justice Fellows, applicants interested in racial equity and making a difference in our community, who will be part of the Charlotte Racial Justice Consortium (CRJC), composed of five schools:

  • Central Piedmont Community College
  • Johnson C. Smith University
  • Johnson & Wales University – Charlotte Campus
  • Queens University of Charlotte
  • University of North Carolina Charlotte

