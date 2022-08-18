Central Piedmont Accepting Applications For Racial Justice Fellows Program

Central Piedmont Community College is now accepting applications for the Central Piedmont Racial Justice Fellows Program for the 2022-2023 academic year. CPCC will be hiring/engaging four Central Piedmont Racial Justice Fellows, applicants interested in racial equity and making a difference in our community, who will be part of the Charlotte Racial Justice Consortium (CRJC), composed of five schools:

Central Piedmont Community College

Johnson C. Smith University

Johnson & Wales University – Charlotte Campus

Queens University of Charlotte

University of North Carolina Charlotte

