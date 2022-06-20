UNC Charlotte Prof Appointed Honorary Consul Of Italy To North Carolina

Valentina Cecchi, associate professor and graduate program director in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has been named honorary consul of Italy to the state of North Carolina. Cecchi was appointed by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and endorsed by the U.S. State Department. The Honorary Consulate extends the network of the Consulate General of Italy in Philadelphia, which has jurisdiction over Pennsylvania, Delaware, North Carolina, West Virginia and parts of Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. As honorary consul, Cecchi will promote economic and cultural exchange between Italy and North Carolina, assist Italian citizens facing an emergency and provide notary and passport issuance and renewal services for Italian citizens residing in North Carolina.

