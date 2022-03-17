UNC Charlotte Professor Earns National Honor With AAUA Award

Jeffrey Leak, UNC Charlotte professor of English and director of the American Studies Program, is among the recipients of a new American Association of University Administrators (AAUA) award for a special issue of the Journal of Higher Education Management that focuses on the twin pandemics of COVID-19 and racial justice and equity. The AAUA award recognizes “innovative and extraordinarily effective higher education administrative leadership in policy, programming, hiring or mentorship to create and maintain institutional cultures of diversity, equity and inclusion.” AAUA is a nonprofit professional organization for higher education leaders and administrative personnel.

