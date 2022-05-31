UNC Charlotte Professor Edits “Routledge Companion To Audiences And The Performing Arts”

Lynne Conner, professor and chair of the Department of Theatre, is one of four editors of the new “Routledge Companion to Audiences and the Performing Arts,” a thorough and multifaceted exploration of audiences and the audience experience and their relationship to the performing arts and performance experience. Comprised of more than 50 articles and essays from nearly 60 contributors, the book is a groundbreaking body of research that establishes the central role of the audience to the performing arts and the many ways to consider, investigate, support, and evaluate that role.

