UNC Charlotte SoA Colloquium Series Presents Kyoung Hee Kim

The SoA Colloquium Series consists of informal presentations by School of Architecture faculty members occurring in parallel with the 2022-2023 lecture series “Curated Urbanisms in a Drawdown.” Faculty will share recently completed and/or in-process work related to the themes of climate, cities, and society, followed by an open conversation.

All events are free and open to the public, and will take place in the Charles C. Hight Architecture Library in Storrs Hall with a Zoom simulcast. Seating will be limited to the first 30 attendees. All lectures will begin at 12:30 pm EST—please check the SoA Calendar for more details.

Kyoung Hee Kim, Ph.D, AIA, NCARB, is a Professor of the School of Architecture at UNC Charlotte, teaching design studios, MS studio labs, and sustainable technology integration. She will be featured October 28 at 12:30pm.

