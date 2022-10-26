Departing Charlotte Football Coach Apologizes For On-Field Results

Charlotte 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill has announced that fourth-year head football coach Will Healy has been relieved of his duties. Charlotte is currently 1-7 on the season and yesterday’s home loss to Florida International eliminated the 49ers from possible bowl consideration.



“We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought to our program,” said Hill. “He made an impact here that will never be forgotten. Sadly, however, our on-field results have not met expectations. Will and his family are special people and we wish them the best.”

“I want to thank Mike Hill, Chancellor (Phil) Dubois and Chancellor (Sharon) Gaber for giving me the opportunity and support at this special place,” Healy said. “We were fortunate to have some special moments. I was able to work with some outstanding coaches and staff members and coach an incredible group of young men. I want to thank the students, boosters and fan base for the support they’ve shown over the years and I apologize for not being able to bring the results that we were striving for. I’m really proud of the young men in our locker room. I’m a 49ers fan for life and I know the future of this university is bright.”

MORE >>>