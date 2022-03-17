UNC Charlotte Speech Team Places 3rd in National Competition

UNC Charlotte’s speech team won third place at the Novice National Championship Forensics Tournament held recently at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. The award recognizes the top novice competitors from across the country in competitive public speaking, debate and interpretation of literature.

The Novice National Championship Forensics Tournament is an undergraduate event that advances forensic education for first-year competitors. A.J. Siegel, a sophomore, explains how the UNC Charlotte forensics team has changed his collegiate experience.

