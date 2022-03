UNCC Assistant Professor of Dance Tamara Williams has received a 2022 Cultural Vision Grant from the Arts & Science Council (ASC). Williams’s award of $10,000 will support the LAVAGEM! Festival, a celebration of Indigenous and African-Brazilian arts and culture to be held throughout the city April 7-10. Events include free dance and music performances and workshops and the community Lavagem ritual, or “cleansing of the city.”

