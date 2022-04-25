UNC Charlotte Students Inducted In Nation’s Most Prestigious Academic Honor Society

Sixty eight students, selected for their academic excellence in the arts and sciences, have been inducted into the new chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at UNC Charlotte. Just 10% of U.S. colleges and universities have Phi Beta Kappa chapters. Prospective Phi Beta Kappa inductees are usually seniors among the top 10% of their graduating class who have completed a broad range of liberal arts and sciences coursework, including foreign language and mathematics.

MORE …