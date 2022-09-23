UNC Charlotte’s Emily Francis Makes Comebacks Stronger Than Setbacks

After arriving in the U.S. from Guatemala with a 6th grade education and limited English skills, UNC Charlotte alumna Emily Francis encountered a series of obstacles before earning a B.A. Spanish and M.A.T. English as a Second Language. Now a high school English as a Second language teacher, Emily helps others navigate barriers and find their own paths.

Date: September 26 11:15-12:00

Location: Fretwell 126 and/or Zoom (link sent after registration)

